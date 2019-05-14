Whitemarsh police seek public's help identifying robbery suspects

WHITEMARSH, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police need the public's help in identifying who's responsible for two robberies in Whitemarsh that occurred days apart, according to Whitemarsh police.The first happened Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.Surveillance video from the Whitemarsh Pharmacy shows a man walking up to the pharmacy dressed in a Muslim women's garb. He is carrying a small black semi-automatic gun.Inside the pharmacy he doesn't ask for cash but instead demands pain medication including oxycodone.The pharmacy is still trying to figure out how much medicine was taken but no one was hurt. Employees and one customer were inside at the time of the robbery, according to an employee.Employees could be seen locking the door after each person came in Tuesday as a safety precaution. Whitemarsh Pharmacy is connected to a strip of businesses.One woman Action News spoke with said she's been shopping there for the past six years and was rattled to hear about this brazen robbery.The second robbery happened Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., where two men were impersonating police officers. Police say they pulled over a driver from a courier service as he was leaving his headquarters on Militia Hill Road.The men were in an unmarked dark-colored sedan with flashing lights on the dashboard and pulled the driver over on the 5100 block of Militia Hill Road, which is not far from the driver's headquarters.Police say the men rummaged through the driver's van and took a couple of packages he had for delivery. The driver was unharmed and was able to drive back to his headquarters.Police said if an unmarked car is pulling you over and you're not sure if they are in fact police, drive to a well-lit area and call 911. Dispatch should be able to tell you if it's police trying to pull you over.