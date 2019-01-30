Who is Johnny "Doc" Dougherty?

You may not know his name, but trust us when we tell you everyone knows John's name in city politics and on the political scene statewide.Johnny Doc is often called a kingmaker. He and his union get people elected and that includes Mayor Jim Kenney.The federal indictment alleges IBEW local 98 boss John Dougherty exerted total control over the union and used thousands of dollars in union money to pay for personal expenses.First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said, "The indictment alleges that John Doc and co-defendants spent thousands of local 98 dollars on expensive family meals and that the paperwork was falsified to make it look as though the expenses were related to union business and in some instances union charitable donations."John Dougherty has lead the electricians union since 1998. He fights tooth and nail for his union members publicly but wields his extraordinary political influence behind the scenes - the union giving millions in political contributions and getting out votes to get candidates elected.Terry Madonna Slate: "Oh, I don't think there's any doubt about it, he's one of the major political players, political operatives of recent history. His electricians' union and his own personal involvement in so many campaigns literally contributing millions of dollars over time both state and local officials. He's a major player, obviously among Democrats far more than Republicans."Among those Democrats, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney who had this to say Wednesday before he had read the indictment."A lot of people have supported me, mostly every union in the city has supported me along with other folks who are in the business community and the like. It's certainly sad and disappointing when these things happen and that the process will play itself out and we will have some ending to it," said Mayor Kenney.Dougherty used the union's financial influence to get his brother Kevin elected to the state Supreme Court in 2015, changing it over to democratic control.It will be interesting to see if Local 98 remains a force in politics given this indictment especially if Dougherty is convicted.