Who killed James Walke III in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving mother is marking the five-year anniversary of her son's death by coming forward once again to plead for justice."James is a charmer, very smart, beautiful young man, who didn't deserve to leave us so soon," said Yullio Robbins, the mother of 28-year-old James Walke III.Robbins says she thinks about her son every day."Every day seems like day one. I smile, I look happy but inside I'm hurting like hell," said Robbins.On Tuesday, February 23, 2016, Walke was walking along the unit block of West Seymour Street in Philadelphia's Germantown section when he was approached by another man around 2:17 p.m."He was walking down the street with his earphones in his ear, listening to his music, like he does every day, and the guy shot him in the leg," said Robbins.She says Walke ran across the street and collapsed in front of a house. Robbins says the homeowner heard her son pleading for his life."James was begging, my son was begging for his life laying on his back," recalled Robbins.She says the suspect followed Walke and shot him multiple times in the chest. He died at the hospital.Police have just released surveillance video of the suspect before and after the shooting. It's hard to see his face but you might recognize something else about him."I want your viewers to study that frame, that body, that body language, the frame. The person does have a slight little defect, a little small limp, and he's very heavy," said Robbins.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.