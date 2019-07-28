Crime Fighters: Who killed Kwadir Hines-Baldwin?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tesheen Baldwin said her son, Kwadir Hines-Baldwin was looking forward to his future.
"He got a new job, he was excited about that. (He) texted me saying he was excited about going back to school and get his diploma, he already got registered," she said.
But she said all that excitement ended with a knock on her door on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
"Me and my fiancé went to the hospital and um the doctors, I waited to talk to the doctor, they informed me that they couldn't save him," she said.
The 20-year-old had been shot multiple times just before 6:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of a Checkers restaurant at Broad and Butler streets in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section. The issue for his mother is that she said he wasn't alone at the time.
"With a bunch of friends we all know who and he was the only one who got shot," she said.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"It's been almost three years and I'm still not sleeping. My peace will come when the person that did this is behind bars. So if anybody knows anything, I don't care if it's something that you heard or maybe saw, just call and come forward," she said.
