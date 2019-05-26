Who Killed Nasir Debnam?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man out riding a bike was gunned down in North Philadelphia. Now his mother wants answers.
Schwana Debnam said her son had a troubled past.
"I'm not going to tell you guys that my son was perfect not saying that, but a lot of his good outweighed his bad but it still was a murder," she said.
On Monday, July 16th Nasir Debnam was riding a bike in the area of Judson and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia just before 10 p.m. when he was shot.
"A gunshot wound to the back of the head," she said.
He died at the hospital an hour later.
"I need closure I know it's not going to bring my son back, but at least I will be able to sleep at night knowing that the person that did this is behind bars," she said.
The city of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
