Who Killed Nasir Debnam?

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man out riding a bike was gunned down in North Philadelphia. Now his mother wants answers.

Schwana Debnam said her son had a troubled past.

"I'm not going to tell you guys that my son was perfect not saying that, but a lot of his good outweighed his bad but it still was a murder," she said.

On Monday, July 16th Nasir Debnam was riding a bike in the area of Judson and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia just before 10 p.m. when he was shot.

"A gunshot wound to the back of the head," she said.

He died at the hospital an hour later.

"I need closure I know it's not going to bring my son back, but at least I will be able to sleep at night knowing that the person that did this is behind bars," she said.

The city of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrime fightersphilly news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 people shot after gunfire erupts in Trenton, New Jersey
Veterans remembered during Wildwood Vigil
Accuweather: Hot and Humid Sunday, Comfortable Memorial Day
Memorial Day Weekend fun in Philadelphia
Young man killed in Roosevelt Boulevard vehicle crash
Person struck by vehicle in Atlantic County
1 injured in apartment fire in Camden County
Show More
Pennsylvania has already seen yearly average of tornadoes
Memorial of 645,000 red poppies honors fallen service members
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Camden County neighbors honor fallen heroes
Man charged in murder of missing mother, son
More TOP STORIES News