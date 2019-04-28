PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A father is present as his son is gunned down in broad daylight. Now his parents are coming to you for help in finding his killer.
Arteece Nash said she knew something was wrong when on Thursday September 27 she got a call from her mother.
"My mom called me and said something happened to Yahfir, so automatically I'm like something happened to Yahfir," she said.
Eighteen-year-old Yahfir Pettiway-Nash was with his father along the 100 block of North Hobart Street in West Philadelphia. It just after 9:30 in the morning.
"When they told me the area, I'm like nothing that goes on around there is but killings so I know it's something bad," she said.
Pettiway-Nash's father said he took him to that area after his son got a phone call.
"He got out of the car proceeded to walk up the street. I want to say 20 seconds later I heard gunfire," said Dontay Pettiway.
Pettiway-Nash was shot and killed, his cell phone was stolen.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"We just want justice. I mean it can't bring my son back, but I just want to know that whoever did this is not out there and be able to do this to anybody else's child," Nash said.
Who killed Yahfir Pettiway-Nash?
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More