Man arrested in theft of Wichita Jackie Robinson statue not motivated by race, police say

The statue was cut at the ankles to be removed. All that remained of the statue Friday were Robinson's feet.

WICHITA, Kan. -- Police announced Tuesday the arrest of a 45-year-old man in the theft of a bronze Jackie Robinson statue that later was found dismantled and burned.

Wichita police Lt. Aaron Moses said Ricky Alderete was taken into custody earlier this month in an unrelated case and charged Monday in the theft. He said there was no evidence it was was a "hate-motivated crime" but rather the intent was to sell the metal for scrap.

Wichita police Chief Joe Sullivan said it was "only the first arrest" and that there were more to come. He did not specify how police determined Alderete was a suspect in the theft.

"When you try to take something from this community, it won't tolerate it," he said, adding that he was eager to share more details about the investigation after more suspects are in custody.

Messages left with numbers believed to belong to his family members were not immediately returned. Alderete does not yet have an attorney but one may be named for him after his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon, said Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Dan Dillon.

Thieves cut the bronze statue from its base last month at a park in Wichita, Kansas. Only the statue's feet were left at McAdams Park, where about 600 children play in a youth baseball league called League 42, which is named after Robinson' s uniform number with the Brooklyn Dodgers, with whom he broke the major leagues' color barrier in 1947.

Fire crews found burned remnants of the statue five days later while responding to a trash can fire at another park about 7 miles away. A truck believed to be used in the theft previously was found abandoned, and police said the theft of the statue, which had an estimated value of $75,000, was captured on surveillance video.

Alderete is jailed on $150,000 bond on charges of felony theft, aggravated criminal damage to property, identity theft and making false information.

Jail records also list charges that include contempt of court, kidnapping and a probation violation. Alderete has a criminal record that includes burglary and theft, state correction department records show.

Asked how many others might face charges, Moses said three people were seen on the surveillance video. He also noted that the statue was taken to a location where others were present. He said he could offer no further details because it was an active investigation.

Donations poured in after the theft, approaching $300,000, said Bob Lutz, executive director of the Little League nonprofit that commissioned the sculpture.

Lutz has said that some of the extra money raised also could enhance some of its programming and facilities. In April, the group opened the Leslie Rudd Learning Center, which includes an indoor baseball facility and a learning lab.

Lutz, whose friend, the artist John Parsons, made the statue before his death, said the mold is still viable and anticipated that a replacement can be erected within a matter of months.

Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues before joining the Brooklyn Dodgers, paving the way for generations of Black American ballplayers. He's considered not only a sports legend but also a civil rights icon. Robinson died in 1972.

