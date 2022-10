VOTE: Will the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Houston Astros in Game 3?

Phillies fans will take over Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series Monday night after splitting the first two contests with the Houston Astros.

With the series deadlocked at one apiece, the Phillies send Noah Syndergaard to the mound while Houston counters with Lance McCullers Jr.

The first pitch is at 8:03 p.m.

Who do you think will win this pivotal Game 3? Vote below: