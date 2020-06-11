6abc Best of the Class

Managing the Transition to College During a Pandemic

Our panelists from Widener University answered your questions about managing the transition to college during a pandemic.

Dr. Geraldine Bloemker is Associate Provost for Student Success at Widener University. She is a licensed psychologist and educator who oversees student support services, academic policies and procedure, as well as programs that support the first-year student experience. Dr. Bloemker and her staff worked closely with students from their move off-campus to learning remotely and continues to provide a full-range of academic support services to help students work successfully through the different phases of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. John P. Downey serves as the Dean of Students at Widener University. He has responsibility for the out-of-class experiences of students, including residence life, student engagement, new student orientation, campus recreation and club sports, fraternity & sorority life, and health services. Dr. Downey has over 30 years of experience helping students transition to college and maximize their learning and development
