Wife of man arrested in Mexico with Allentown teen files for divorce

Kevin Esterly's wife files for divorce: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., March 28, 2018 (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The wife of a Pennsylvania man arrested in Mexico with a missing 16-year-old girl has filed for divorce.

The Allentown Morning Call reports that 45-year-old Kevin Esterly's wife filed for divorce Monday, citing infidelity and an "irretrievable breakdown" of their marriage.
Esterly and the teenager were found in Mexico on March 17, about two weeks after they disappeared from Allentown.

Police have said they believe the girl went willingly with Esterly, who had posed as her stepfather and repeatedly signed her out of school in recent months.

The girl's family previously said the two met at church years ago, and the teenager was friends with one of Esterly's four children.

Missing teen returns to Allentown, suspect awaiting extradition
While missing Pennsylvania teenager Amy Yu was found safe over the weekend in Mexico with 45-year-old Kevin Esterly, whom she was allegedly having a romantic relationship with, the case stretches back farther than the 13 days she was missing.
Esterly is in jail on a felony charge of custodial interference.

