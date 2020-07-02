Wild fireworks street fight caught on video in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighbors in Philadelphia's Logan section said they are growing increasingly frustrated with people setting off fireworks at all hours of the night."You didn't know whether it was firecrackers or guns," said Logan resident Miss Edens. "I peek out the door, I saw a light, I say, 'Oh it is firecrackers but it is scary because we don't need that.'"In a video that's going viral online, a group of people can be seen throwing fireworks at each other at the intersection of 15th and Duncannon Avenue last Thursday."The whole neighborhood is in an uproar because we can't sleep at night," said Renee Hunley. "It's a pain to us because when they send them (firecrackers) up, the paper comes down, it's all in my yard, it's all over my car and they're not coming back to clean it."Logan resident Troy Smith said he believes people are blowing the fireworks fight out of proportion and said it is better that people are playing with fireworks rather than shooting guns."They're little Roman candles that don't shoot that far," said Smith. "At the same time, if they were to hit you, they don't burn no clothes, they don't do none of that."The City of Philadelphia fire code bans the use of consumer fireworks within 150 feet of occupied properties. The fire code also prohibits people from setting off fireworks on public or private land without permission.In Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, it is legal to use ground-based fireworks, firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and other "consumer fireworks."While residents say at least one person was arrested as a result of the fireworks fight incident, Philadelphia police would not return our request for comment.