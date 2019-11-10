u.s. & world

Barham Fire breaks out in Los Angeles near Hollywood film studios

LOS ANGELES -- A small brush fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke that towered over the Hollywood sign and could be seen for several miles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters on the air and on the ground had stopped the forward progress of the 34-acre Barham Fire Saturday.

Though the fire broke out near the Warner Brothers studio lot, the fire department said on Twitter that there have been "no structures damaged and none imminently threatened."



Officials said wind was not a factor in the Barham Fire, which was slowly moving away from structures and toward Griffith Park. Some production companies and film crews evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

"It was crazy and it just enveloped the entire side of the mountain," a witness told KABC.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodsouthern californiabrush firewildfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Dad fights back against peeping tom found outside teen's room
Father of woman killed by police officer in her home dies
Impeachment inquiry: Republicans want Hunter Biden to testify
Nike will look into runner Mary Cain's allegations of abuse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after car flies into second floor of building
2 shot outside of N. Philly nightclub, 1 critical
Beagles rescued from unsafe conditions, freezing temps in Philadelphia
Girl, 4, caught on camera singing Eagles fight song to newborn sister
AccuWeather: High Clouds, Milder
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
Show More
Philadelphia embraces first taste of winter
Voorhees animal shelter pleads for safe return of 12-week-old puppy
Crime Fighters: Who killed Kevin Stanton?
Yale grad no longer living on streets thanks to help of fellow alum
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
More TOP STORIES News