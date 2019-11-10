Barham Fire breaks out in Los Angeles near Hollywood film studios

The Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters on the air and on the ground had stopped the forward progress of the 34-acre Barham Fire Saturday.
Though the fire broke out near the Warner Brothers studio lot, the fire department said on Twitter that there have been "no structures damaged and none imminently threatened."
Warner Bros. Studio dangerously close to the #BurbankFire #barhamfire pic.twitter.com/xhSoGBEVhc— Vito Vespucci 🧛♂️👻🧛♂️ (@JoinCobra2016) November 9, 2019
Officials said wind was not a factor in the Barham Fire, which was slowly moving away from structures and toward Griffith Park. Some production companies and film crews evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
"It was crazy and it just enveloped the entire side of the mountain," a witness told KABC.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
