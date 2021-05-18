Wildfire in Pemberton, New Jersey now 50% contained

The fire started in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest on Monday night, sending smoke billowing towards the sky above Pemberton, New Jersey.
The fire was 50 percent contained by mid-afternoon Tuesday. Some 407 acres have burned.
Weather conditions make for the easy spread of forest fires.
"We haven't had any measurable rain in many spots since the end of April," said NJ Forest Fire Warden Ron Gill.
"We're fighting fire with fire," he explained.
That's the approach firefighters are now taking. They are executing a burn-out to contain the flames, essentially creating their own perimeter to stop the spread.
"It consumes any of that fuel that would feed the fire. We consume that fuel and the fire will go out," said Gill.
The dry conditions are what led to a widespread fire about 20 miles away Sunday night. That wildfire consumed 617-acres of the Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township.
Firefighters have since been able to contain that fire.
No injuries or structural damage reported in either firefight.