Boat catches fire in Otten's Harbor in Wildwood, New Jersey: Officials

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Wildwood, New Jersey, battled a boat fire Saturday morning.

The boat caught fire in Ottens Harbor, which is located just off of Park Boulevard.

Viewer video shows the boat fully engulfed, slowly moving down the harbor.

The boat would eventually stop along a seawall, and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

There is no word on any injuries or what may have sparked the blaze.
