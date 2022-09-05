Marking the end of summer with a block party in Wildwood, NJ

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Labor Day weekend is in full swing at the Jersey shore, and families are soaking in every second.

Folks marked the end of the summer season with a block party in Wildwood's Fox Park, featuring concerts all afternoon into the evening.

For locals, Labor Day always ushers in the beloved offseason.

"I have mixed emotions. I like the crowds and I like to see them go as well," said Josephine Denning of Wildwood.

People wandered in and grabbed some eats from the food trucks.

"Ribeye cheesesteak. Awesome. I know you want one!" bragged Douglas Hiis of Milltown, N.J., taking a bite of his sandwich.

The folks at Ribeyes mobile catering business are celebrating the end of a very busy summer. They're also getting ready to set up shop at some fall festivals.

"It's been great this summer. It's been really good. We do really well. And it's a weekend job, so it's great," said Rich Hans, co-owner of Ribeyes.

The event was free, but Vietnam veterans collected donations at the entrances to help fund maintenance to the Wildwood Veterans Memorial Wall.

Kids bounced around, made crafts and got henna art on their arms, having some fun before school starts.

"I start on Thursday," said Areth Palacios of Wildwood, anxious about starting sixth grade.

On the beach, people soaked up the sun and enjoyed the warm water.

Nine-month-old Christian enjoyed his first trip to the ocean as Allan Gonzalez dipped his toes in.

"He seemed to enjoy it so that's always a good thing," said Gonzalez.

And it was surfs up for Jacob Callahan, 10, and his brother Ben, from Audubon, N.J.

"When you're catching a wave you go really fast and the winds in your hair," said Callahan. "It's really nice."