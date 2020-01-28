President Trump supporters camp out for Wildwood rally

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Folks are prepared to sleep outside - some for a second night - to get a spot inside the Wildwood Convention Center for President Donald Trump's Rally Tuesday evening."Chairs, blankets, sleeping bags and it's all going to be worth it," said Lisa Hand of Cape May, N.J.Preparations are underway at the Wildwood Convention Center for Tuesday's rally. The capacity inside is about 7,500 people, so folks started lining up on Sunday afternoon."I got here 2:00 p.m. on Sunday," said Duke Reale of Galloway Township, who is first in line. "We don't care if he gets impeached 100 times. We're pulling the handle on November 3 for Mr. Trump."Bonnie Griffis and her daughter, Selena, are near the front of the line, and also started camping out Sunday afternoon."We rotated, one person stayed, we'd go to the car and get warm. We made due. We had blankets and everything," said Selena Wolk of Bridesburg.Meanwhile, workers put up tents and fencing outside the convention center. A large screen is set up in the parking lot, since thousands are expected to show up who won't get in.A pair of sisters, both from out of state, plan to be inside when Trump speaks."It's important to me to get this world, to get this country back to the way it was so that this way our grand babies can have a wonderful life like we did here," said Nikki Micciche of Floral Park, New York."I picked up my sister in Long Island and we drove over here and we have met lots of warm wonderful people," said her sister, Mercedes Nunez of Spring Hope, North Carolina.Several groups plan to protest outside the convention center Tuesday.The doors open at 3:00 p.m. President Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:00 p.m.