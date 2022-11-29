Will Smith premieres 'Emancipation' -- first film since Oscars incident

"Emancipation" is based on the true story of a runaway slave named Peter.

Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with Will Smith, who says he hopes you will give "Emancipation" a chance.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- West Philadelphia's Will Smith is already getting Oscar buzz for his role both on screen and off in his upcoming film "Emancipation."

But following the incident at this year's Oscars ceremony, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock, he's been banned from attending any Academy events for 10 years for "unacceptable and harmful behavior."

Our Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with Smith, who says he hopes you will give the film a chance, for the sake of everyone who worked on it.

Smith is saying that he understands if fans aren't showing up for him, and he respects that.

The embargo on our interview from November 5 just lifted Monday.

When Vitarelli chatted a few weeks ago, Smith had just premiered the film at the Philadelphia Film Center to a private crowd of friends and family.

No media was invited. It was simply an intimate moment, reflecting on the space he is in.

There's something about being home. Smith says it's "good for the soul."

Handing this piece to the home crowd, he says, was "spectacular."

"I was very surprised because the movie is heavy," Smith says. "I was very surprised at the amount of cheers and applause and the energy that the hometown audience brought to the film."

"Emancipation" is based on the true story of a runaway slave named Peter.

Smith told Vitarelli this role has been life-changing and transformative for him.

He says he's spent a lot of time with his faith, and in that process, he's done a lot of soul-searching.

While he was home, he visited students at his alma mater, Overbook High School. He called it cathartic.

"You know, we've been talking about the idea of history and the importance of history, and for me to walk through those halls again," he says. "It was great to be back there. Great to be back home."

He says he talked to the kids about money, relationships, and something he's been embodying both on and off screen, emancipation.

"We talked about the concept of emancipation and it not being a physical concept, but being a concept of mind," Smith says. "Emancipation can be in your mind and in your spirit."

"Emancipation" hits theaters Friday and streams on Apple TV+ December 9.