Oscars

Chris Rock won't press charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap: LAPD

Smith appeared to strike Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
By Toyin Owoseje, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage at Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- Chris Rock will not be pressing charges against Will Smith following their onstage altercation at this year's Oscars, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.

Smith appeared to strike Rock at Sunday night's ceremony after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head as he presented the Academy Award for best documentary.

WATCH: Will Smith's shocking Oscars stage confrontation with Chris Rock
EMBED More News Videos

In a bizarre moment at the Oscars, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face after he directed a G.I. Jane joke at Smith's wife and actress Jada Pinkett Smith.



When Rock quipped: "Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," the camera cut to Pinkett Smith, who rolled her eyes. The "Red Table Talk" host has been open about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.

Following the joke, Smith walked onto the stage and seemingly hit Rock, before telling him to "leave my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."

MORE: Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia, condition that causes hair loss

Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP



"The Pursuit of Happyness" star appeared remorseful when he returned to the stage shortly after, to accept the Oscar for best actor for his role as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the film "King Richard."

During his emotional speech, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the incident but did not mention Rock by name.

WATCH: Will Smith's full acceptance speech
EMBED More News Videos

Will Smith wins Oscar for actor in a leading role for 'King Richard' centers his speech on protecting family after confrontation with Chris Rock on stage.



While Smith's actions have been widely condemned on social media, with many arguing he should be charged with assault, his 23-year-old son, Jaden Smith, shared a tweet shortly after the incident, which said: "And That's How We Do It."

The LAPD confirmed on Monday that Rock declined to file a police report.

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," the department told CNN in a statement. "The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

CNN has contacted Rock's representatives for further comment.

Smith appeared to predict the mayhem of Oscars night in an Instagram post hours earlier. Sharing a video of himself and his wife in their red carpet attire with his 60 million followers, he wrote: "Me 'n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesoscarsacademy awardswill smithaward showslapdotrc
OSCARS
Stars celebrate end of long awards season at Oscars after-parties
Ariana DeBose makes LGBTQ+ history with 'West Side Story'
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage after joke at wife's expense
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Bitter cold today with wind chills in the teens
Man shot, killed at Roxborough gas station
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage after joke at wife's expense
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking peace 'without delay' in talks
'CODA' wins big at 94th Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
Police chase ends in crash in Allentown
Show More
Two of West Philadelphia's own took home Oscar gold
Villanova's Justin Moore suffers torn Achilles ahead of Final Four
2 officers help rescue man from burning Philadelphia home
See all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks
Witness recounts moments after teen falls to death from free fall ride
More TOP STORIES News