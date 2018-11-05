EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4621200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam Video: Firefiighters battle multi-alarm fire at Willey Farms in Townsend, Delaware on November 5, 2018.

A multi-alarm fire has severely damaged a popular farmers market in Townsend, New Castle County.The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Monday at Willey Farms on the 4000 block of Dupont Parkway. The blaze has reached at least four-alarms.On Facebook, the owners of the 60,000 square feet market posted, "Willey Farms is gone."Their full message reads, "Hi Guys. We're all safe. The firefighters tried to save her. They worked real hard. But Willey Farms is gone. From the deli thru to the greenhouse. Produce. Natural Foods. Home Accents. She's all gone. We don't know where to start really. Kinda numb right now. It will be lots of hard heartbreaking work. But she will be built again. We do know that. Thank you for reaching out to us. Thank you for being our customers and friends for 43 years. Thank you so much. Thank you for your continued prayers and thoughts."The fire was so intense, firefighters had to evacuate the building for fears it might collapse.Fire companies from Dover and Maryland were called in to assist.Initially, firefighters were having issues with the water supply, which is why other departments were called. Other challenges include combustible materials in the building, like propane tanks, that have made battling the fire more challenging.Just two days ago, on Nov. 3, Willey Farms shared a Facebook post thanking firemen and first responders.Route 13 is closed in both directions at Willeys Drive because of the fire.There have been no reports of injuries.-----