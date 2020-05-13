ABC sends 'prom in a box' package to William Penn Charter seniors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Prom is just one of the milestones the class of 2020 is missing.
To keep spirits up, ABC sent a special delivery to the seniors at William Penn Charter, which has a very special connection with a popular show.
Penn Charter is the alma mater of Adam Goldberg, the creator of "The Goldbergs" and "Schooled."
The school is also the inspiration for the school and characters on both shows.
To spread joy, teachers delivered special prom-in-a-box packages to 116 graduating seniors.
From sashes to crowns, an instant camera, popcorn, punch and an invitation to celebrate prom night on ABC.
One of the students is Anne Flemming, the daughter of real-life teacher Liz Flemming, who is also a character on the show.
"It was the cutest thing. I loved it," says senior Maddie Solow from Norristown. "It was cute because our prom is supposed to be this Saturday. It just so happened that I got my dress today too. I was really disappointed, but looking at the box, I know how much they care. To get a box from ABC is so cool."
Tonight is #abcPromNight. It starts at 8 p.m. with prom-themed season finales.
