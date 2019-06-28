Willingboro double murder suspect, who live-streamed police his police chase, due in court Friday

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- The man accused of a double murder in Willingboro, New Jersey will appear before a judge Friday.

Terrance Matthews is accused of killing his former girlfriend's 9-year-old brother and her grandmother on June 19.

He led police on a chase and live streamed it before being arrested.

After that arrest, police charged him with the February slaying of a man who was sitting in a parked car.

Friday's court appearance is expected to be a detention hearing for all three homicides.
