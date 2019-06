Willingboro double murder suspect, who live-streamed police his police chase, gives up right to hearing

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- The man accused of a double murder in Willingboro, New Jersey gave up his right to a detention hearing Friday.Terrance Matthews is accused of killing his former girlfriend's 9-year-old brother and her grandmother on June 19.He led police on a chase and live streamed it before being arrested.After that arrest, police charged him with the February slaying of a man who was sitting in a parked car Matthews is back in court in August.