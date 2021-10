WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A violent assault in Wilmington, Delaware has left a man seriously injured.It happened at 4th and Dupont streets around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Police said a 30-year-old man got into a fight with another man and then went into cardiac arrest.The other man fled the scene, leaving a sneaker behind.The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.There is no word on what started the confrontation.