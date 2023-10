Body found behind shopping center in Wilmington, Delaware

Body found behind shopping center in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police are investigating after a body was found behind Canby Park Shopping Center in Wilmington.

The discovery was made just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities have not identified the victim or said how the person died.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.