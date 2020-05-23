City of Wilmington handing out nearly 20K masks to combat COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- There will be a massive effort to protect residents of Wilmington, Delaware from the coronavirus.
City leaders and volunteers are preparing to hand out nearly 20,000 free face masks on Saturday.
The Wilmington PAL, Unity Church and FraulineTrotter Park are among the places the free masks will be available.
The masks are washable and reusable.
Priority is being given to senior citizens and families who might not have the budget for reusable masks for everyone in their household.
In addition, police officers will carry a limited supply of masks this weekend to distribute to adults and children as they patrol the city.
Beginning next week, the Wilmington Housing Authority will also distribute 5,000 masks to its residents to combat the spread of COVID-19.
"Until there is a vaccine for the coronavirus, a face mask is one of the most important defenses to stop the spread of the virus," said Mayor Purzycki. "A mask coupled with social distancing can also help get the economy restarted and get people back to work. While giving away masks may seem trivial to some, in large areas of City neighborhoods one or more masks are needed for families to prevent sickness and death."
Here are the location and times for Saturday:
1st District
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wilmington PAL, 3707 N. Market Street;
East Lake Park at 30th and Madison;
North Market Street Library, 3400 N. Market Street;
Wilmington Library at 10 East 10th Street;
Speakman Park;
Haines Park;
Crestview Apartments, 2700 North Market Street.
3rd District
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Praying Ground Church at 41 East 22nd Street
4th District
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Herman Holloway Park and at Mt. Joy Church, B & Townsend Streets
5th District
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frauline Trotter Park on Madison Street across the street from the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center and at 1224 West 4th Street.
6th District
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Jackson Street and Elm Street (former site of the Jackson Street Boys and Girls Club)
Contact: JJ Francis at 302.383.6579 or jjfrancis19@gmail.com
7th District
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Unity Church at 2101 Lancaster Avenue
Distribution to the city's elderly population in high-rise buildings:
Quaker Hill Place Apartments: 200 N. Washington Street
Windsor Apartments: 500 N. Walnut Street
The Antonian: 1701 W. 10th Street
Luther Towers I: 1201 N. Harrison Street
Luther Towers II: 1420 N. Franklin Street
The Devon: 2401 Pennsylvania Avenue
In addition to the high-rise program for seniors, Haneef Salaam from the Wilmington HOPE Commission and a team of volunteers will take masks door-to-door for approximately 350 elderly citizens who are not able to leave their homes to obtain a mask.
Upcoming one-day health assessment and test sites in Wilmington include:
Tuesday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, located at 601 New Castle Avenue in Southbridge. This is a walk-up event.
The permanent health assessment and test sites in Wilmington are:
The Latin American Community Center's MOB Building (3rd and Harrison streets) on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Kingswood Community Center (2300 Bowers Street) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
