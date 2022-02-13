graffiti

Police investigate several reports of hateful graffiti in Wilmington, Delaware

The vandal or vandals spray painted swastikas in several areas.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating several reports of hateful graffiti in the city.

The vandal or vandals spray painted swastikas in several areas.

They tagged a billboard on Union Street off Pennsylvania Avenue, the Columbus Inn Restaurant and some stop signs.

The Brandywine Counseling Center on Lancaster Avenue was also hit.

Police believe this happened sometime after 11:30 p.m. Friday night.
