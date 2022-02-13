Police investigate several reports of hateful graffiti in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating several reports of hateful graffiti in the city.The vandal or vandals spray painted swastikas in several areas.They tagged a billboard on Union Street off Pennsylvania Avenue, the Columbus Inn Restaurant and some stop signs.The Brandywine Counseling Center on Lancaster Avenue was also hit.Police believe this happened sometime after 11:30 p.m. Friday night.