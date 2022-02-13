Police investigate several reports of hateful graffiti in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating several reports of hateful graffiti in the city.
The vandal or vandals spray painted swastikas in several areas.
They tagged a billboard on Union Street off Pennsylvania Avenue, the Columbus Inn Restaurant and some stop signs.
The Brandywine Counseling Center on Lancaster Avenue was also hit.
Police believe this happened sometime after 11:30 p.m. Friday night.
