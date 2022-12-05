Community members, Santa spread holiday cheer at Nemours Children's Hospital

"It's good for the kids that are in that hospital right now, and they may not get home for Christmas. It makes me emotional," said Maricia Snavely.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- 'Tis the season to spread some holiday cheer -- especially to the children, their families, and the staff at Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington.

"Just to get that little connection with the community and look out your window and see a light, it means a lot to our families right now," explained Sara Narimanian the child life program coordinator at Nemours.

Light in a time when they need it most. The DeSantis family knows firsthand what this means to the kids.

Dozens of cars, Jeeps, police vehicles, fire trucks and many more took part.

"It's good for the kids that are in that hospital right now, and they may not get home for Christmas. It makes me emotional I'm sorry," said Maricia Snavely.

All decked out from bumper to bumper, inflatables, and the Grinch too all came out to make a difference.

"The nurses, they'll be at the window smiling. We've had them say you'll see them crying when we're coming through just because it means someone cares," said Narimanian.