Wilmington shooting leaves 21-year-old man in critical condition

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man was critically injured during a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police were called around 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of West 4th Street for the report of a shooting.

Arriving officers located the 21-year-old victim and took him to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

There is no word on a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective James Rook at 302-576-3679.

You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.