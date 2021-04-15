WEATHER ALERT
shooting
Man, woman in critical condition after Wilmington shooting
WPVI
By
6abc Digital Staff
Man, woman critically injured in Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were shot in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. at 23rd and Carter streets.
Police said the man was shot in the back and the woman was struck in the torso.
Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
