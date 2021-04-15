shooting

Man, woman in critical condition after Wilmington shooting

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man, woman critically injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were shot in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at 23rd and Carter streets.

Police said the man was shot in the back and the woman was struck in the torso.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philadelphia charter school hit by gunfire; suspect sought
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
Philly biology teacher receives honor
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
More TOP STORIES News