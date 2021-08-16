Man shot, woman and child injured during car chase in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating after a man was shot Monday morning and two more people, including a child, were injured.Investigators say the 39-year-old man was shot at about 9 a.m. on the 200 block of South Broom Street. Neighbors say they first heard gunshots that sounded like a jackhammer. When they looked outside, they saw two cars traveling the wrong way down Lincoln Street, and then turn the wrong way on Chestnut, about half a mile away from the initial shooting scene.Surveillance video shows a black SUV that appears to be chasing a silver Mazda. Witnesses say a man, woman and child were in the silver car."I was here, we're working and we just heard gunshots. Then, I look at the camera and two cars were flying," said Mirna Garduno, who works at La Tapatia Mexican Store."It was like one initial shot and then several close together, like an automatic," said Jordan Simpers, who lives in the neighborhood.The silver Mazda ended up on the 1000 block of South Grant Avenue in Elsmere. Neighbors came outside when they heard screams."They really shot his car up. There were a lot of bullet holes in the passenger window. (It) was all shattered and bullets on the driver's side. It was a mess," said one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified. The woman says she gave the victim towels.Investigators say a 39-year-old man had been shot and was flown to ChristianaCare."Devastating, it was devastating. It really was because this is a quiet block," the woman said.She said the child appeared to be injured, too. The Wilmington Fire Department said two people were taken to Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children but didn't appear to have gunshot wounds."I hope to never see that again. We're living in terrible days and it's everywhere," said the neighbor."I mean, I don't let my kids play outside, you know what I mean, for reasons like that," said Simpers.Police declined to comment on whether they've been able to locate the black SUV that appeared to have been chasing the Mazda.