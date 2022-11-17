WATCH LIVE

Two 8th graders taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana gummies at school

The Springer Middle School and Delaware State Police are now investigating where the gummies came from.

Thursday, November 17, 2022 10:18PM
Officials say three students ate the THC edibles, but only two had an adverse reaction.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two New Castle County, Delaware 8th graders had to be taken to the hospital after eating marijuana gummies at school.

It happened at Springer Middle School in Talleyville Wednesday afternoon.

The 8th graders were checked out at the hospital and released.

The school and Delaware State Police are now investigating where the gummies came from.

"At this time, the district and the Delaware State Police are conducting independent investigations to determine the source and contents of the gummies. If it is determined a violation of the Code of Student Conduct did occur, those involved will be held fully accountable," said Principal Dr. Tracy T. Woodson in a letter to parents.

