Wilmington firefighters battle fire inside row home

Wilmington firefighters battle fire inside row home.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Firefighters in Wilmington doused the flames inside a row home just after daybreak.

The Action Cam was on the scene on the 800 block of Spruce Street around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

The blaze broke out on the second story of a middle row home.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the upper hand.

There's no word yet on the occupants of the home.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

