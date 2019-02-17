Wilmington firefighters battle fire inside row home

Firefighters in Wilmington doused the flames inside a row home just after daybreak.The Action Cam was on the scene on the 800 block of Spruce Street around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.The blaze broke out on the second story of a middle row home.Firefighters were able to quickly get the upper hand.There's no word yet on the occupants of the home.The cause of the fire is now under investigation.-----