One dead following house fire in Wilmington Manor, Delaware

WILMINGTON MANOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person is dead following a house fire in Wilmington Manor, Delaware early Wednesday.The fire broke out around midnight on the unit block of Paul Road.Firefighters arrived to find flames engulfing the two-story home and reports of people trapped inside.One victim was removed from the home by firefighters. They were taken to Christiana Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.State fire investigators are searching for the fire's origin and cause. Three adults and one child occupied the home prior to the discovery of the fire.The damage from the fire was estimated to be around $200,000 by officials.Both homes on each side of the burning house sustained exposure damage.The fire remains under investigation.