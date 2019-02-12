Wilmington officer accused of raping woman in patrol car

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A Wilmington officer has been arrested on charges of rape and extortion, the Wilmington Police Department has announced on Tuesday.

Police say on October 16, 2018, Corporal Thomas R. Oliver, Jr., was on duty when he pulled his vehicle alongside a woman and instructed her to sit in the front passenger seat of the patrol vehicle.

The victim alleges that Oliver exposed himself to the woman before indicating that he held an active warrant for her arrest and he would let her go if she performed a sexual act on him.

Police say she performed the sexual act and was then allowed to leave.

"The charges that have been filed are deeply troubling and disheartening," said Chief Robert J. Tracy. "The charge that one of our officers abused his authority to victimize a member of the public in this manner is sickening."

Oliver, an 11-year veteran of the force, was immediately suspended as police conducted a four-month investigation.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

He faces charges of rape, extortion and official misconduct.
