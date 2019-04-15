Wilmington police arrest alleged package thieves

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington arrested a man and a woman in connection with package thefts.

Unique Moore, 32, and Rashawn Perkins, 30, are both in custody.

Police were called to the area of Shallcross Avenue and North Jackson Street last Monday for a report of package thefts from homes.

Police said Moore and Perkins matched the suspect descriptions they were given by witnesses.

Moore allegedly had stolen packages on her.

Police said Perkins had a knife with him.
