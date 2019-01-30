Wilmington police arrest man for numerous thefts from cars

Wilmington Police have arrested a man suspected of committing the majority of package thefts and thefts from motor vehicles in the Little Italy, Cool Springs and Trolley Square neighborhoods in recent months.Sandro Vitale, 25, was arrested and charged on Thursday, January 24 with 6 counts of theft, receiving stolen property and violation of probation. Police said Vitale had several outstanding warrants.According to investigators, Vitale was in possession of household items suspected to have been stolen at the time of his arrest.Police said since Vitale's arrest, departmental crime data has shown that package thefts and thefts from motor vehicles have significantly declined in those neighborhoods.Investigators credit support from the community in providing information that led to the development of Vitale as a suspect in these incidents.-----