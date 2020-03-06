Man shot by police after nearly hitting officers with car in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officers opened fire on a man in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday night after authorities say he sped his vehicle onto a sidewalk where police were standing.

The suspect was shot one time. He is in the hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Orrin Daniels.

Daniels now faces several charges including three counts of attempted murder.

It all began around 6:15 p.m. Thursday when someone flagged down a Wilmington police officer who was on patrol.

There was a domestic dispute in progress on the 3200 block of West Second Street.

Arriving officers said they spotted Daniels in a vehicle.

According to police, the officers told Daniels repeatedly to stop his vehicle but instead he tried to get away.

Officers said in the process Daniels allegedly rammed a marked police vehicle and struck a second vehicle.

Authorities said Daniels then sped onto a sidewalk where officers were standing, and that's when two Wilmington police officers opened fire.

Daniels was hit once but kept driving.

A short time later police zeroed in on Daniels suffering from a gunshot wound on the 900 block of North Pine Street, and he was taken into custody.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, the Office of Professional Standards and the Delaware Department of Justice.
