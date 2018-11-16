A Wilmington police officer is now facing charges after a standoff that forced the closure of a nearby high school.Investigators say Master Corporal Michael Ballard barricaded himself inside a home in the 500 block of Essex Ave late Thursday night.The ordeal lasted all night, causing police to issue a shelter in place order, and Conrad Schools of Science High School to shut down on Friday.Police say it appears Ballard fired a gun in the direction of neighboring houses.Ballard surrendered at 9:30 a.m.Police say he has been on administrative leave since a similar incident a few months ago.He will now undergo a psychiatric evaluation.------