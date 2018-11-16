Wilmington, Delaware police officer charged after standoff

EMBED </>More Videos

Wilmington, Delaware police officer charged after standoff. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on November 16, 2018.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A Wilmington police officer is now facing charges after a standoff that forced the closure of a nearby high school.

Investigators say Master Corporal Michael Ballard barricaded himself inside a home in the 500 block of Essex Ave late Thursday night.

The ordeal lasted all night, causing police to issue a shelter in place order, and Conrad Schools of Science High School to shut down on Friday.

Police say it appears Ballard fired a gun in the direction of neighboring houses.

Ballard surrendered at 9:30 a.m.

Police say he has been on administrative leave since a similar incident a few months ago.

He will now undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newspolice officershootingWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man abducted, bound and robbed in NE Philadelphia
Trooper struck, injured at crash scene on NJ Turnpike
Reports slams Wilmington over 3 firefighter deaths
Red Paw Relief equipment stolen in Northeast Philadelphia
Lower Moreland principal reads via FaceTime to kids stuck on bus
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Mixup leaves Trenton schools without security guards
Road closures for 2018 Philadelphia Marathon
Show More
2-year-old cancer patient in Pa. meets her organ donor
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
State police wake up drivers during I-78 traffic nightmare
GoFundMe refunding 'Pay It Forward' money to all 14K donors
VIDEO: For first time in his life, colorblind man sees world in color
More News