Wilmington police recover body from Christina River

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the Christina River.
The discovery was made on Monday around 2:29 p.m. near the 900 block of East 4th Street.
Police are working with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science/Medical Examiner's Office to determine the identity of the victim.
