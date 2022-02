WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Sunday evening.The incident happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of 5th and Monroe streets.Police were called there for shots fired in the area.Officials say once officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man shot.He was rushed to Christiana Hospital and listed in critical condition.It is still unclear what caused the shooting.There is no word on whether any arrests have been made.