Teen, man shot hours apart on Wilmington same street

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager and a man in his 30s were shot on the same street just hours apart on New Year's Eve in Wilmington, Delaware, according to authorities.

Police said the 34-year-old man was shot several times along the 2200 block of North Market Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

The shooting happened hours after a 17-year-old boy was struck in the shoulder by gunfire just two blocks away.

His condition has not been released.

Authorities said they do not believe the two incidents are connected.
