WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager and a man in his 30s were shot on the same street just hours apart on New Year's Eve in Wilmington, Delaware, according to authorities.
Police said the 34-year-old man was shot several times along the 2200 block of North Market Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
He was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
The shooting happened hours after a 17-year-old boy was struck in the shoulder by gunfire just two blocks away.
His condition has not been released.
Authorities said they do not believe the two incidents are connected.
Teen, man shot hours apart on Wilmington same street
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More