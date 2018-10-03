Wilmington teen shot while traveling in vehicle dies

WILMINGTON, Del. --Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old male dead in Wilmington.
The incident happened around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of North Clayton Street.
Police responded to the area after a shot-spotter alert.
They discovered multiple shell casings in the area but no victim.
But a short time later, a victim identified as Grayson Ewell of Wilmington arrived at St. Francis Hospital emergency room for treatment. He was driven by private vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Grayson was later pronounced dead.
Police say Grayson was struck when he was traveling in a vehicle northbound on North Clayton Street and someone began firing at the vehicle.
No other occupants in the vehicle were injured.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 302-576-3962.
