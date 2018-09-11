Wine was used as a weapon during a robbery at a liquor store in New York City.
Video shows a man in an orange shirt pick up several bottles and begin throwing them at a staff member.
The suspect got away with $200 and then proceeded to commit a second robbery just an hour later.
He beat up two employees at a shoe store he was trying to rob.
Police are still looking for this violent offender.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldrobberyliquor
u.s. & worldrobberyliquor