U.S. & WORLD

Wine used as weapon in violent robbery of a New York liquor store

EMBED </>More Videos

Wine used as weapon in violent robbery of a New York liquor store. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 11, 2018.

Wine was used as a weapon during a robbery at a liquor store in New York City.

Video shows a man in an orange shirt pick up several bottles and begin throwing them at a staff member.

The suspect got away with $200 and then proceeded to commit a second robbery just an hour later.

He beat up two employees at a shoe store he was trying to rob.

Police are still looking for this violent offender.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldrobberyliquor
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Teen girl makes emergency landing on her first solo flight
13-year-old cancer fighter is dancing again after surgery
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
Indiana police escort 5-year-old girl to her chemo treatment
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence gains strength and speed
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
VIDEO: Timeline of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe saga
PA-TF1 deploys ahead of Hurricane Florence
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
5 arrested, 2 wanted in string of violent robberies, attempted kidnapping
Mold forces closure of two Buena schools
Man fatally shot on West Philadelphia street
Show More
Flooding issues continue Monday at Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Speed-detection cameras possibility for Roosevelt Blvd.
Philly Checkers worker accused of assault with hot oil identified
School bus driver ticketed after bus stalls in water
More News