Doorbell video captures bear outside of Winslow Township home

Ring video sent in from Action News viewer Suzanne Pravitz shows the bear in front of her home.
She says this bear walked across her driveway along Myers Avenue.
Recently there has been a rise in bear sightings in the region, including two in Delaware County, Pennsylvania and one in Ocean County, New Jersey.
READ MORE: Bear spotted twice in Delaware County
Police in Delaware County are looking for a black bear spotted Tuesday morning roaming through a man's backyard in Upper Chichester Township.
Anthony Lombardozzi lives in a wooded area of Garnet Mine Road. He says he was getting ready for work at about 7 a.m. when he heard his dog barking. He looked out his window and saw the bear in his yard.
"He walked right up the driveway here, straight across, and down into the woods. It was a black bear, medium-sized," he said.
About two miles down Garnet Mine Road, about 90 minutes earlier, Bethel Township Police Department got a similar call about a bear spotting near Clayton Park.