Two Winslow Township Police officers injured in crash

Gloucester TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials said two Winslow Township Police officers were injured in a car crash Sunday night.It happened around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sicklerville and Berlin-Cross Keys roads in Gloucester Township.Police said two Winslow Township officers were stopped at the light, sitting in two separate SUVs, on Sicklerville Road when a car rear-ended one of the SUVs sending it into the other. The striking vehicle then went off of the roadway and into a ditch.Both officers were transported to the hospital for evaluation.The driver of the striking vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital.There is no word on their condition at this time.