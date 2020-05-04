Two Winslow Township Police officers injured in crash

Gloucester TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials said two Winslow Township Police officers were injured in a car crash Sunday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sicklerville and Berlin-Cross Keys roads in Gloucester Township.

Police said two Winslow Township officers were stopped at the light, sitting in two separate SUVs, on Sicklerville Road when a car rear-ended one of the SUVs sending it into the other. The striking vehicle then went off of the roadway and into a ditch.

Both officers were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the striking vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gloucester countycar crashpolice
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in vacant North Philly lot
Why Pa. barbers, nail salons won't reopen under yellow phase
J.Crew files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 pandemic
N.J, Pa., Del., joining 4 other states to buy vital coronavirus gear
Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed
AccuWeather: Bright, Blustery Today
Trump says COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year
Show More
1 dead, 1 critical after Kensington fire
Video of NYPD arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outrage
Woman killed after crash in Longport, New Jersey
13-year-old boy shot in Chester backyard
Narberth native Louis Knight advances to Top 10 on 'Idol'
More TOP STORIES News