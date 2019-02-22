Winslow Twp. officer injured in two-car crash

WINSLOW TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A Winslow Township police officer was rushed to the hospital after a two-car crash on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. when authorities say an officer in a marked police vehicle was traveling on Williamstown Road at Grove Street, responding to a medical emergency.

That's when the officer collided with another driver at the intersection, police said.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

The officer was medevaced to an area hospital. The officer's condition is unknown at this time.

The other driver involved sustained minor injuries in the crash.
