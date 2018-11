Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview

This weekend on FYI Philly, we are thankful for all the fun things to do around town this holiday season. We'll show you three new spots to gather for a friendly get together and round up some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best bars in the area.As the weather cools down we'll show you a few places to take your sporting activities indoors and some exciting shows coming to local theaters. Plus, we preview the 99th annual 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade and some locally made essentials for your Thanksgiving feast.FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday night after Action News and Sports Sunday.Alicia Vitarelli previews the 99th annual 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade is on Thanksgiving Day awith coverage airing on 6abc from 8:30-noon. The route runs from 17th and JFK to the Art Museum.Jeannette Reyes rounds up some locally made essentials that will be a great addition to any Thanksgiving meal.8009 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118267-336-741043 N Main St, Ambler, PA 19002258 Durham Rd, Newtown, PA 18940Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year. We rounded up three spots to keep you, your family and your friends entertained.111 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103790 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 081081642 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130Melissa Magee runs down some of's choices for best bars around town.613 S 7th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147211 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102267-463-4850261 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-546-4232126 North Wayne Avenue Wayne, Pa 19087Ducis Rodgers takes us to a few spots where you can bring your outdoor fun inside this winter.1080 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125175 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087814 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123Fresh off Broadway, Matilda, the Musical is now playing at the Walnut Street Theatre and for a few very young aspiring actresses, it's a dream come true.825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-574-3550The Philadelphia Orchestra is staging three performances of Handel's Messiah. Karen Rogers has a preview of the annual holiday tradition.Airs on 6abc Dec. 22 from 7-8 p.m.The second Annual Chef's Night for Paws was a star-studded soldout event that is the non-profit's largest fundraiser of the year. All of the proceeds benefit the shelter and their life-saving mission of making Philadelphia a no-kill city.