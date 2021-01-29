Bitter cold, howling winds hit Delaware Valley ahead of winter storm

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The howling wind and bone-chilling cold are tearing through the Delaware Valley. But many people bundled up as they braved the temperatures on Friday."It just goes right through me," said Linda McCarthy of Newtown Square. "It's just so bitter. It invades everything."With wind chills pushing temperatures into the teens and a Nor'easter brewing, the tri-state area is in for a snowstorm beginning Sunday night."I'm just going to hunker down and wait it out," said Morris Mosley, of Ardmore.First-grader Joe Dougherty, of Broomall, said he loves snow days because he can play outside."Building a snowman and snowball fights," said Daughtery.AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Jana Tidwell said the cold temperatures compounded with the snow means drivers have to keep a close eye on their car battery."Extreme cold, temperatures that drop below freezing compromise your car battery," said Tidwell. "It takes more power, more strength to start your car when it's cold outside."Tidwell recommended packing a car kit with kitty litter or salt, an ice scraper and de-iced windshield fluid. She said having a shovel and some snacks can help drivers get out of a compromising position.PennDOT District 6 Digital Community Relations Coordinator Chelsea Lacey-Mabe said state trucks are on a full call out, meaning all 160 vehicles will treat and clear roads with additional contractors on standby."Many of the counties will be pre-treating today, they'll be doing the secondary roads and then they'll be brining majors tomorrow," said Lacey-Mabe.