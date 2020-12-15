Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area ahead of winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Communities across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys are announcing snow emergencies and closures ahead of Wednesday's winter storm.
PENNSYLVANIA
Bethlehem: Snow emergency in effect at noon Wednesday, December 16. All vehicles must be removed from snow emergency routes or they will be towed. North Street, New Street and Walnut Street parking garages and street meters will be free of charge beginning at noon on Wednesday, December 16 to accommodate parking needs and must be removed within 4 hours of the end of the emergency.
New Britain Borough: Snow emergency declared from 10am Wednesday, December 16 through 4pm Thursday, December 17. Vehicles should be removed from the street along snow emergency routes and borough offices will be closed Wednesday.
North Wales Borough: Snow emergency effective 10am Wednesday, December 16 through 12pm Friday, December 18. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and off-street parking is strongly requested, if possible. Neighbors are asked that nearby fire hydrants are cleared of snow in case of emergency.
Royersford Borough: Snow emergency in effect at 10am on Wednesday, December 16. All vehicles must be cleared off the snow emergency routes for plowing.
Warminster Twp.: Disaster emergency declared from noon Wednesday, December 16 through midnight Friday, December 18.
