Wisconsin murder suspect stunned by ankle bracelet after courtroom outburst

Wisconsin murder suspect stunned by ankle bracelet after courtroom outburst.

Attorneys are now calling for a competency hearing for their client following a strange outburst in a Wisconsin courtroom.

Murder suspect Kenneth Freeman started screaming and cursing less than one minute into his hearing Friday.

Sheriffs deputies stunned him through his ankle bracelet and immediately placed him back in a holding cell.

Freeman is accused of killing a nurse in the parking garage of a hospital last month.

Freeman's defense team does not think he is mentally fit to stand trial.

